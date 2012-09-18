UPDATE 1-Motorola launches Intel-powered smartphone

By Kate Holton
LONDON, Sept 18 Google's Motorola
Mobility unveiled its first smartphone handset to be powered by
an Intel processor on Tuesday, featuring a wide screen
and longer-life battery to better compete against Apple's iPhone
and Samsung.
The Razr i will launch in Argentina, Brazil, Britain,
France, Germany and Mexico in October, as the first handset of a
multi-device agreement between the two groups.
With a 4.3-inch display and Google's Android platform, the
Razr i is similar to the Razr M unveiled earlier in September
for U.S. consumers, but its brain is an Intel processor instead
of a chip made by Qualcomm.
Choosing Intel's chips is unusual in the smartphone and
tablet industry, where energy-efficient processors made by
Qualcomm and Samsung using technology licensed by
British group ARM Holdings are widely favoured.
Intel dominates the PC industry but has been slow to adapt
its powerful processors to work well in battery-sensitive mobile
gadgets and is now rushing to catch up.
Motorola's Andrew Morley, the general manager of Britain and
Ireland, said the new chip enabled users to switch quickly
between accessing the web, playing games, sending texts and
activating the camera. The screen has virtually no border, so it
also compares well in size to other rivals.
"This chipset gives us exactly what we want to launch in
these markets," Morley told Reuters. "It gives us the ability to
create a compact device, it gives us speed and it's a mid to
high tier, mass market device.
Motorola says the battery is 40 percent more powerful than
Apple's iPhone 4S and the camera can take 10 shots in
under a second. There were no comparisons available with the new
iPhone 5, which hits the shops later this month.
The new Motorola phone uses a new version of Intel's
Medfield smartphone processor running at 2 Gigahertz, faster
than the 1.6 GHz versions used in phones launched earlier this
year by Orange in Britain, MegaFon in Russia and Lava
International in India.
Those phone launches were Intel's first significant foray
into the mobile market, and the Medfield chips used in them have
performed better than many sceptics expected.
The earlier Razr M includes Qualcomm technology compatible
with high-speed Long Term Evolution (LTE) networks in the United
States, while the Razr i is limited to slower 3G phone networks
relied on more in Europe, Latin America and other parts of the
world.
Offering the similar Razr i and Razr M phones, powered by
Intel and Qualcomm chips respectively, will create a new
opportunity for investors to compare the performance of the two
companies' best chips.
The combined market for PCs, smartphones and tablets is
expected to almost double over the next four years, but Intel's
share of the processors used in them will dip from 35 percent to
29 percent, according to market research firm IHS iSuppli.