Motorola receives $1 bln investment from Silver Lake - NYT

Aug 5 Walkie-talkie and radio systems maker
Motorola Solutions Inc has received $1 billion in
investment from private equity firm Silver Lake, the New York
Times reported.
Motorola hopes Silver Lake will help accelerate its
transition from selling only radios that police officers, fire
departments and other emergency workers use, to a broader
emergency communications platform, the newspaper reported.
The investment, a so-called private investment in public
equity, or PIPE, is in the form of debt that can be converted
into common stock. (nyti.ms/1P5vmgT)
Two top Silver Lake executives, Egon Durban and Greg Mondre,
will join Motorola's board as part of the deal Motorola plans to
announce on Wednesday, the newspaper said.
Motorola had split into two companies in 2009, separating
its mobile phone unit from the rest of the business, when it was
under pressure from billionaire investor Carl Icahn. (reut.rs/1eRXZks)
Motorola and Silver Lake could not immediately be reached
for comments outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)