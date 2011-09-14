Motorola's Jha to get $66 mln golden parachute

Sept 14 Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) Chief
Executive Sanjay Jha could get a $65.7 million payout related
to the company's deal to sell itself to Google Inc (GOOG.O) for
$12.5 billion.
The so-called golden parachute payment would include $13.2
million in cash and $52.4 million in equity related
compensation, according to a filing with the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Google on Aug. 15 announced a deal to buy Motorola
Mobility, aiming to use Motorola's technology patent portfolio
to bolster its Android mobile software.
The companies expect the deal to close by the end of this
year or in early 2012.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)