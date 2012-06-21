REFILE-Microsoft demurs at Motorola patent settlement offer

SEATTLE, June 20 Microsoft Corp has
brushed off an offer by Motorola, the phone maker bought by
Google Inc, to settle patent disputes with Motorola
that are threatening to halt imports of Android devices and Xbox
game consoles into the United States.
The patents at issue relate to Microsoft technology called
ActiveSync, which updates calendars automatically on some
Android phones. Microsoft is demanding royalties from all
companies using Google's Android system in their devices, and
has settled with most major manufacturers except Motorola.
Motorola is demanding royalties on some of its own video and
wireless technology used in Microsoft's Xbox game console and
the Windows operating system.
"While we welcome any good faith settlement effort, it's
hard to apply that label to a demand that Microsoft pay
royalties to Google far in excess of market rates, that refuses
to license all the Microsoft patents infringed by Motorola, and
that is promptly leaked to the press," said Horacio Gutierrez,
Microsoft's deputy general counsel, in an e-mailed statement.
According to Microsoft, Motorola has offered to pay
Microsoft 33 cents for each Android phone using ActiveSync, and
asked for a royalty of 2.25 percent on each Xbox and 50 cents
per copy of Windows for using its patents.
Last month the International Trade Commission recommended an
import ban on infringing Android devices and Xbox consoles
unless the patent issues were settled.
Representatives of Motorola and Google did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.