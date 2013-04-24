Motorola Solutions profit rises 21 percent

April 24 Communications gear maker Motorola Solutions Inc posted a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit, but said it expects second-quarter revenue to be flat to down 2 percent from a year earlier.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $192 million, or 68 cents per share in the first quarter, from $159 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose by about a percent to $1.97 billion. Sales in its government business, which brought in nearly 70 percent of its total revenue last year, rose 3 percent to $1.35 billion.