GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar falls, stocks pare gains after Trump inauguration
* Trump says to put "America First" (Updates with afternoon prices, adds commentary)
Nov 4 Motorola Solutions Inc, a maker walkie-talkies and radio systems, reported a near-doubling in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs and higher sales of its products.
The company, which also provides communication services, said its net income from continuing operations attributable to Motorola Solutions rose to $126 million, or 63 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 3, from $66 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
Overall revenue fell marginally to $1.42 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Trump says to put "America First" (Updates with afternoon prices, adds commentary)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
Jan 20 AT&T Inc said it added more than 200,000 paying subscribers to DirecTV Now in what industry observers called a strong launch of the streaming television service introduced in November.