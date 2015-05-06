Motorola Solutions profit beats estimates

May 6 Motorola Solutions Inc, a maker of
walkie-talkies and radio systems, reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong demand
from North America and lower operating expenses.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to
Motorola Solutions rose to $87 million, or 40 cents per share,
in the first quarter ended April 4, from $85 million, or 33
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 38 cents per share from
continuing operations.
Analysts on average expected 25 cents per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell marginally to $1.22 billion.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joyjeet Das)