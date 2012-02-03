UPDATE 2-Class action against Motorola settles for $200 mln

* Shareholders had alleged firm artificially boosted stock
* Settlement money comes from reserves and insurance
By Rebecca Hamilton
NEW YORK, Feb 2 A 2007 securities-fraud
class action lawsuit brought by shareholders against Motorola
Solutions reached a $200 million settlement, court
records show.
The parties entered into the settlement on Tuesday in a
federal court in Illinois. The settlement is still subject to
court approval, according to the records.
Shareholders had claimed that Motorola artificially inflated
its stock by hiding information about its ability to compete in
the cellphone market. Motorola denied the allegation.
The litigation commenced before Motorola Inc split into two
companies in January last year. Motorola Solutions inherited the
litigation.
"We're pleased to have this behind us as it removes the
risks and distractions of this litigation," said company
spokeswoman Tara McWhinney.
The lead plaintiffs in the case were the Macomb County
Employees' Retirement System and St. Clair Shores Police and
Fire Pension System.
In a written statement their attorney, Samuel Rudman of
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, said the settlement was "an
extraordinary recovery for investors in a case where there was
no financial restatement or SEC investigation."
Motorola's McWhinney said that the settlement amount is
covered by a combination of previously booked reserves and
insurance. The reserves were reported in the company's earnings
release last week.