版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 7日 星期六 07:35 BJT

Motorola exploring possible sale - Bloomberg

Feb 6 Walkie-talkie and radio systems maker Motorola Solutions Inc is looking into a possible sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Potential buyers could include private-equity firms and defense contractors, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/16rCCCp)

The 87-year-old company is working with financial advisers as it looks for a buyer, Bloomberg cited the sources as saying.

The sale process has been going on for several months, though a deal isn't on the immediate horizon, one of the sources told Bloomberg.

Motorola Solutions spokesman Kurt Ebenhoch declined to comment on the speculation, in line with company policy.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐