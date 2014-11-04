版本:
Motorola Solutions reports lower Q3 revenue

Nov 4 Motorola Solutions Inc, which makes walkie-talkies and radio systems, reported a 5.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to lower sales in North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

The company's net income fell to $147 million, or 59 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 27 from $307 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.44 billion from $1.52 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
