Zebra Tech to buy Motorola's enterprise business for $3.45 bln

April 15 Barcode printer maker Zebra Technologies Corp said it would buy Motorola Solutions Inc's enterprise business for $3.45 billion in cash.

The business, which makes rugged mobile computers and tablets for companies, has struggled as clients delay orders and cut spending.

The deal, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year, will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and new debt. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
