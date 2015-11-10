CORRECTED-Motorola Solutions shareholder ValueAct says shares undervalued

(Corrects paragraph 1 to make clear that ValueAct already had a 9.96 pct stake in Motorola Solutions; corrects headline to conform.)

Nov 10 Activist investor ValueAct, which has a 9.96 percent stake in Motorola Solutions Inc, a maker of walkie-talkies and radio systems, said it would talk to the company's board about ways to enhance shareholder value.

ValueAct said the shares were undervalued and that it may talk to other shareholders of Motorola Solutions and other interested parties about the company's operations.

