CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-Motorola takes wraps off $299 Droid Razr

(Corrects price to $299 from $249)

NEW YORK Oct 18 Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) unveiled the Droid Razr smartphone for price of $299 on Tuesday, calling it the world's slimmest smartphone at just 7.1 millimeters.

The company, which has agreed to be bought by Google Inc (GOOG.O) for $12.5 billion, also introduced a combined music player and GPS device aimed at fitness enthusiasts.

Motorola uses Google's Android software to power its smartphones. The Razr, sporting Corning (GLW.N) glass, will be able to download movies from Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) and comes with front-facing and back-facing cameras.

The phone, unveiled days after Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone 4S hit markets, is the latest iteration of a line-up that helped stage a recovery for Motorola after years of market share losses. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Tim Dobbyn and Gerald E. McCormick)