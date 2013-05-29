CORRECTED-Motorola's new "Moto X" phone to be made in Texas

(Corrects square-footage of facility in second paragraph to
500,000 from 5,500)
RANCHO PALOS VERDES May 29 Motorola plans to
launch a new, made-in-the-USA "Moto X" smartphone, CEO Dennis
Woodside said on Wednesday, confirming speculation the
once-dominant cellphone maker intends to make a comeback in the
hotly competitive mobile market.
Motorola, which Google Inc bought for $12.5 billion
in 2012, has steadily ceded market share to Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, with its latest
phones garnering a relatively lukewarm reception. The "Moto X",
details of which are not yet available, will be built at a
500,000 square-feet facility in Texas that will employ 2,000
people by August.
Woodside told the AllThingsD conference in Palos Verdes that
he was "pretty confident in the products we're going to be
shipping in the fall."
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic. Editing by Andre Grenon)