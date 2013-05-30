UPDATE 1-Motorola hits comeback trail with new U.S.-made phone

RANCHO PALOS VERDES May 29 Motorola plans to
launch a new, made-in-the-U.S. smartphone, CEO Dennis Woodside
said on Wednesday, confirming speculation the once-dominant
cellphone maker intends to make a comeback in the hotly
competitive mobile market.
Motorola, which Google Inc bought for $12.5 billion
in 2012, has steadily ceded market share to Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, with its latest
phones garnering a relatively lukewarm reception. The new phone,
called the Moto X, will be built at a 500,000 square-feet
facility in Texas that will employ 2,000 people by August.
Woodside told the AllThingsD conference in Palos Verdes that
he was "pretty confident in the products we're going to be
shipping in the fall."
The new smartphone will debut in a market dominated by the
iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy range of devices. Woodside said the
Moto X would benefit from Motorola's expertise in managing
ultra-low power sensors -- such as in accelerometers and
gyroscopes -- that can sense usage contexts and power down
certain components when not required, thereby conserving power.
Motorola's engineers have also come up with processors that
will help save power, he said without elaborating.
Revenue at the Motorola business dwindled to $1.02 billion
in the first three months of the year, from $1.51 billion in the
fourth quarter. It posted an operating loss of $271 million.