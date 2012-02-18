Motorola Mobility says Apple files EU patent complaint

BRUSSELS Feb 18 Apple has asked
EU anti-trust regulators to step in and settle a technology
patent dispute between the company and Motorola Mobility
, according to Motorola Mobility.
The move came after regulators on both sides of the Altantic
said they would intervene to prevent companies from gouging
rivals when they license patents essential to ensuring different
communications devices work together.
"On February 17, 2012, the company received a letter from
the European Commission notifying it that the Commission has
received a complaint against Motorola Mobility, Inc. by Apple,
Inc. regarding the enforcement of MMI's standards-essential
patents against Apple allegedly in breach of MMI's FRAND (fair
and reasonable) commitments," Motorola Mobility said in a
regulatory filing on Friday.
"Apple's complaint seeks the Commission's intervention with
respect to standards-essential patents," it said.
Motorola Mobility, which won a preliminary injunction
against Apple in Germany in December last year, accused the
iPhone maker of infringing its technology patents in a Florida
court last month.
Last week Google secured EU and U.S. approval to
acquire Motorola Mobility for its portfolio of patents. The deal
still needs clearance from regulators in China, Taiwan and
Israel.
The European Commission, which oversees competition matters
across the 27-country European Union, is now investigating
whether legal tactics used by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
against Apple breaches EU antitrust rules.