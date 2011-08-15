Winners and losers in the Google-Motorola deal

NEW YORK Aug 15 Research in Motion RIMM.O
RIM.TO, Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Nokia NOK1V.HE and the
cable television business are emerging as potential winners
after Google said it would buy Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) for
$12.5 billion on Monday.
If other handset manufacturers shy away from Google's
Android system, Nokia and RIM could stand to benefit.
Pay TV companies could also be boosted if Google, which
would own Motorola's set-top box business, backs down on
disrupting the cable industry.
Meanwhile, the deal is unlikely to have an impact on
Apple's (AAPL.O) quest for the hearts and minds of smartphone
customers, analysts said. Now that Google is a direct
competitor, Apple may drop some Google products in its
devices.
NOKIA:
Nokia shares rose more 10 percent on Monday as Google's
offer for Motorola rekindled speculation of a bid for the
Finnish mobile phone company. Nokia did not comment on the
buyout rumors.
Nokia decided earlier this year to go with Microsoft's
Windows operating system instead of its MeeGo software, which
is being phased out. Nokia is pinning its turnaround hopes on
new Windows-based phones due later this year. [ID:nLDE77E0H3]
RESEARCH IN MOTION:
BlackBerry maker Research In Motion is losing its once-firm
grip on corporate communication to devices like Apple's iPhone
and iPad, and to a lesser extent an Android-based devices.
Its shares have sunk almost 60 percent this year as the
Canadian company missed its own earnings forecasts, delayed a
line of phones and failed to excite with its PlayBook tablet.
Next year, RIM plans to move its BlackBerry smartphones
onto the same QNX-based platform that runs the PlayBook.
An ever-tighter integration between Google's Android
software and Motorola's hardware "may put additional pressure
on the success of RIM's pending QNX Super phones strategy," RBC
Capital Markets analyst Mike Abramsky wrote.
RIM's stock rose 3.7 percent after the Google-Motorola
news, but its shares still trade at less than five times the
average earnings expectation for the year to next February.
MICROSOFT:
Microsoft could be a winner as manufacturers may start
seeking software not run by Android, said CCS Insight analyst
Shaun Collins. "(Microsoft) may be a natural haven in the
manufacturer's need to sustain an operating system," he said.
APPLE:
Analysts said the deal does little to change the mobile
landscape for Apple, given that Google has tried to enter the
handset business through the launch of Nexus, which Taiwanese
manufacturer HTC (2498.TW) helped make. Consumers received the
Nexus coolly, which did little to challenge Apple's iPhone.
"Obviously Motorola knows a lot more about handsets than
Google," said Gleacher & Co analyst Brian Marshall. "So I don't
see really what Google brings to the equation."
The most obvious impact will be on the multiple patent
infringement lawsuits that Apple has against Android handset
makers around the world. But that too is unclear. Also, Apple
was already suing Motorola Mobility for patent infringement.
One immediate response from Apple could be that it may drop
some Google products, such as Maps or Search, from future
versions of its iPhone and iPad.
CABLE INDUSTRY:
Google has long been seen as a potential disrupter
to the traditional pay TV industry, first with YouTube and
then with Google TV box. Neither have quite had the negative
impact on the cable business that some had predicted.
With this deal, Google is set to become one of the pay-TV
industry's largest suppliers. Even if physical set-top boxes go
the way of the Walkman, Motorola's encryption and conditional
access software will continue to be important.
Bernstein Research analyst Craig Moffett wondered if owning
a key supplier to the cable industry will temper Google's
enthusiasm for frightening those companies.
"I think the cable industry would be delighted to see
Google inside the tent, so to speak, of the traditional Pay TV
model," said Moffett.
