CORRECTED - 'Boutique' banks triumph in Google's Motorola deal

(Corrects Antonio Weiss title in fifth paragraph)
* Centerview, Qatalyst, Lazard get plum assignments
* Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse on sidelines
* Bankers could cumulatively pocket $67 million
By Nadia Damouni
NEW YORK, Aug 15 Former employees of elite Wall
Street firms are triumphing over their previous investment
banks in Google Inc's (GOOG.O) blockbuster $12.5 billion deal
to buy Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N).
Motorola hired Centerview Partners and Qatalyst Partners as
its advisers on a deal expected to generate $30 million to $35
million for the bankers, according to sources close to the
matter.
Centerview was founded in 2006 by former bankers at Morgan
Stanley (MS.N) and UBS AG (UBS.N), while Qatalyst is the
bastion of tech deals founded in 2008 by Frank Quattrone, who
earned his spurs at Credit Suisse First Boston and Morgan
Stanley.
Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), the blue-blooded advisory firm that was
transformed into a Wall Street power by the late Bruce
Wasserstein -- another First Boston veteran -- is counseling
Google for a fee that could reach $32 million based on the deal
value, according to Freeman & Co.
Paul Haigney, a Lazard vice chairman who is based in San
Francisco, and the firm's global head of investment banking,
Antonio Weiss, are leading the Google team.
GOOSE EGGS FOR MS, CS
Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse (CS.N), which were lead
underwriters on Google's landmark initial public offering in
2004, apparently have no place in the deal. Morgan Stanley
ranks as the top M&A adviser on U.S. technology deals this
year, according to Thomson Reuters.
The deal will boost Qatalyst, Lazard and Centerview to
12th, 13th and 14th place respectively in the tech, media and
telecommunication sector deal tables.
David Handler, who joined Centerview in 2008 to head its
global tech practice and who helped Motorola in January split
into two companies, is the chief adviser to Motorola Mobility,
sources said. He previously worked at UBS and the now-defunct
Bear, Stearns & Co.
The lead banker for Qatalyst, whose split of the Motorola
advisory assignment could not be determined, is former Credit
Suisse technology banking co-head George Boutros.
(Editing by Jed Horowitz and Richard Chang)