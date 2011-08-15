UPDATE 3-Winners and losers in the Google-Motorola deal

* RIM, Nokia, cable viewed as winners in deal
* Mixed impact on Microsoft
* Deal hurts InterDigital
NEW YORK, Aug 15 Research in Motion RIMM.O
RIM.TO and Microsoft Corp are emerging as potential winners
after Google Inc (GOOG.O) said it would buy Motorola Mobility
(MMI.N) for $12.5 billion. [ID:nL3E7JF1LD]
Potential losers include Motorola's handset rivals that
partner with Google such as HTC Corp, Samsung Electronics
(005930.KS) and Sony Ericsson. These licensees of Google's
Android software now face the risk promoting a direct rival.
If this tie-up irks manufacturers, companies with their own
software such as Microsoft (MSFT.O) and RIM could gain as
handset makers start to shy away from the Android system.
Meanwhile, the deal announced on Monday is unlikely to
affect Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) quest for the hearts and minds of
smartphone customers. (For more on the proposed Google-Motorola
Mobility deal, see [ID:nN1E77E0O1] )
SAMSUNG, HTC, LG ELECTRONICS, SONY ERICSSON
Phone makers that partner with Google for its Android
software officially said they welcomed the deal. But some
analysts questioned their sincerity because their efforts to
promote Android would now benefit a director competitor.
"Google is essentially granting most favored nation status
on Motorola," said J. Gold Associates analyst and consultant
Jack Gold.
MICROSOFT
Android handset makers may be more willing to take a gamble
on the unpopular Windows phone as an alternative.
But the deal brings Microsoft directly into legal conflict
with Google over Android patents, which may hamper its attempts
to collect royalty payments from Android handset makers.
Microsoft and Motorola are already involved in a number of
claims on each others' technology. [ID:nN10243717] Google's
move to throw its weight behind Motorola will make for a
tougher court battle for Microsoft.
NOKIA NOK1V.HE
Nokia's U.S.-listed shares rose more than 17 percent on
Monday (NOK.N) as Google's offer for Motorola rekindled
speculation of a bid for the Finnish mobile phone company.
Nokia did not comment on the buyout rumors.
Nokia decided earlier this year to go with Microsoft's
Windows operating system instead of its MeeGo software, which
is being phased out. [ID:nLDE77E0H3]
RESEARCH IN MOTION
Shares of BlackBerry maker Research In Motion rose more
than 10 percent on the news.
Next year, RIM plans to move its BlackBerry smartphones
onto the same QNX-based platform that runs the PlayBook.
An ever-tighter integration between Android and Motorola's
hardware "may put additional pressure on the success of RIM's
pending QNX Super phones strategy," RBC Capital Markets analyst
Mike Abramsky wrote.
APPLE
Analysts said the deal does little to change the mobile
landscape for Apple, given that Google failed to excite
consumers when it entered the handset business by launching
Nexus, a phone co-manufactured by the Taiwan-based HTC Corp
(2498.TW).
The most obvious impact will be on the multiple patent
infringement lawsuits that Apple has against Android handset
makers. Also, Apple was already suing Motorola Mobility for
patent infringement.
CABLE INDUSTRY
Google has long been seen as a threat to the traditional
pay TV industry, first with YouTube and then with Google TV
box. Neither have quite had the negative impact on the cable
business that some had predicted.
With this deal, Google is set to become one of the pay-TV
industry's largest suppliers. Even if physical set-top boxes go
the way of the Walkman, Motorola's encryption and conditional
access software will continue to be important.
Bernstein Research analyst Craig Moffett said "the cable
industry would be delighted to see Google inside the tent, so
to speak, of the traditional Pay TV model."
INTERDIGITAL (IDCC.O)
Shares of InterDigital Inc fell 18 percent after Google's
bid for Motorola sparked worries that the search giant may no
longer be interested in the company's wireless patent.
In July, InterDigital said it was looking at a possible
sale of the company and the Wall Street Journal later reported
that Google might be in the race for its patents. Analysts,
however, said Google could still be interested in the patents.
