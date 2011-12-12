EU lifts deadline on Google, Motorola Mobility deal

BRUSSELS Dec 12 EU regulators have
suspended a Jan. 10 deadline for a decision on Google's
bid to buy U.S. handset maker Motorola Mobility as it
waits for the Internet search giant to provide more information
on the deal.
"The deadline is suspended because the (European) Commission
needs from Google certain documents that are essential to
its evaluation of the transaction," said Amelia Torres,
spokeswoman for the Commission's competition unit.
"Once the Commission has all the necessary information, it
will re-start the clock and publish a new Phase I deadline on
the website."
Google, which announced the $12.5 billion deal in August, is
looking to boost its patent portfolio and compete better with
rivals such as Apple.
The Commission has asked rivals and users for feedback on
the deal. According to questionnaires sent earlier this month,
the regulator asked whether Google would favour Motorola
Mobility over other hardware manufacturers that license Google's
software.
U.S. antitrust regulators are also reviewing the deal.