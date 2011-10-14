版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 14日 星期五 19:46 BJT

Motorola Mobility sets date for vote on Google deal

Oct 14 Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) scheduled a Nov. 17 meeting for shareholders to vote on its proposed $12.5 billion sale to Google Inc (GOOG.O).

Motorola said stockholders of record at the close of Oct. 11 will be allowed to vote on the deal, which was announced on Aug. 15. The meeting will be held in San Diego. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐