INSIGHT-Motorola deal offers Google tax, patent benefits

* Tax benefits turn "good deal into a great deal"-expert
* Deal gives Google 17,000 patents
* Acquisition highlights lack of rules for valuing patents
By Lynnley Browning and Nanette Byrnes
FAIRFIELD, Conn./CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug 31 (Reuters) --
Google Inc's (GOOG.O) blockbuster acquisition of Motorola
Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) will bring an unusual stable of
tax and accounting benefits to the search-engine giant, already
one of Corporate America's most savvy users of such perks.
The deal also underscores a trend by technology companies
to snap up patents in a bid to stave off competitive threats
and patent-infringement lawsuits. Google's patent portfolio is
seen as one of the weakest in the industry.
By agreeing on Aug. 15 to pay $12.5 billion in cash for
struggling Motorola Mobility's vast portfolio of 17,000 patents
and 7,500 pending patent applications on top of its handset
business and television set-top boxes, Google is building a
defensive bulwark for its Android phone software, already
available on Motorola phones among others.
The acquisition, Google's largest ever, has legal tax and
accounting benefits, many associated with the money Motorola
Mobility has lost over the years, according to experts who have
studied its details.
"The tax benefits of the deal make what was a good deal
into a great deal," said Robert Willens, a New York accounting
and tax expert. He estimated that through the acquisition,
Google can expect to reap $700 million a year in tax deductions
from future profits each year through 2019. Google also will be
able to immediately reduce its taxes by $1 billion due to
Motorola Mobility's U.S. net operating loss, and by a further
$700 million due to its foreign operating loss, he said.
These are deductions which Motorola Mobility has been
unable to use because of a faltering business that has failed
to generate the revenue against which to offset them. The
deductions include those for research and development, tax
losses in the United States and abroad, and credits carried
over.
While Motorola Mobility has lost $3.9 billion on its U.S.
business pre-tax over the past three years and generated a $630
million pre-tax profit on its operations abroad, Google made
$11 billion in global pre-tax profit last year.
In 2009, the Internal Revenue Service changed rules that
previously said the tax benefits associated with a loss-making
company could only be used by that company to offset its own
income. The change, according to Willens, "makes Motorola
Mobility that much more valuable to Google, which will clearly
utilize the losses."
The IRS kept a separate rule saying that a company could
not acquire another company primarily for its tax benefits --
something Willens said Google was not doing, even as it
benefited from the tax component of the acquisition.
VALUING PATENTS TRICKY
The acquisition further highlights the lack of transparency
in accounting rules on how intangibles such as patents, brand
names and the like are valued and their worth to investors.
Google has yet to announce the value it will give
Motorola's intangibles, but experts agree it will be far more
than what is currently on the cell phone maker's books. In a
recent filing, Motorola Mobility reported an amortized value of
$176 million for its intangible assets as of July 2, 2011.
Valuing patents may be more an art than a science.
Kevin Smithen, an analyst at Macquarie Capital, an
investment firm in New York, estimated the $12.5 billion
purchase price represented a $4.5 billion value for Motorola
Mobility's patent portfolio, $3.2 billion in cash the company
holds, a $3 billion handset and TV set-top business, and $1.7
billion in net operating loss tax benefits it has been unable
to use.
Willens estimated the $12.5 billion deal will include $3
billion in goodwill, or the value Google expects to generate
from Motorola Mobility's brand, know-how and other intangibles,
not including the patents. He added that Google would be able
to immediately use the $1 billion in U.S. operating losses
absorbed from Motorola Mobility, thanks in part to how goodwill
is amortized.
GOOGLE TAX BILL
Even before the acquisition, Google was an adept manager of
its corporate tax bill.
According to its Securities and Exchange Commission filings
over the past five years, its foreign earnings soared to 54
percent of its total profits in 2010, from 33 percent in 2006.
Meanwhile, its foreign revenue nudged up more slowly, to 52
percent from 43 percent. Experts say the difference can be
explained by Google's increasing use of its subsidiary
operations in the low-tax jurisdiction of Ireland.
Since 2006, Google has never paid more than 2.9 percent in
foreign taxes on its foreign earnings, well below Ireland's
statutory 12.5 percent corporate rate and a fraction of the 35
percent U.S. rate. In the United States, the company pays a far
larger slice of its earnings in taxes -- 33 percent in 2010.
But with more and more profit being recorded overseas, Google's
combined global tax rate is dropping. Last year the company's
worldwide tax bill came to 21 percent of profits. The search
giant now holds $17.5 billion in profits outside the United
States. In its filings, Google says it intends to leave that
money overseas permanently, but the company is part of a group
of firms lobbying Congress for a one-time chance to repatriate
their foreign cash at a reduced tax rate.
Motorola Mobility, spun off from Motorola Inc in early
2011, appears to have used foreign tax jurisdictions less
extensively, though financial filings do not detail its
offshore subsidiaries and other entities. Before the merger
announcement, Peter Look, the company's corporate vice
president for tax, was leading development of a global tax
function to manage over 100 legal entities spread out across 40
countries. It is not clear if those entities refer to operating
subsidiaries or offshore entities.
Aaron Zamost, a Google spokesman, declined to answer
questions about the tax and accounting benefits of the deal.
Motorola Mobility also declined to provide further information
on the deal.
PATENTS MAKE ACCOUNTING TOUGH
Under accounting rules, assets developed in-house are not
recorded as an asset on a company's balance sheet. Even when
such assets are acquired, through a merger or acquisition,
their value is recorded as a short-lived asset or as goodwill.
"This Motorola deal highlights this anomaly in the
accounting today," said Esther Mills, president of Accounting
Policy Plus, an advisory firm in New York specializing in
complex accounting matters.
The Obama administration has proposed tightening up
definitions of intangibles and foreign goodwill to make them
taxable and making foreign entities with a single, U.S. owner
subject to U.S. income tax, even if they are in a low-tax
jurisdiction. Separately, the IRS is increasingly concerned
about abuses in which companies low-ball the prices they charge
subsidiaries for goods and services and thus pay
correspondingly less tax.
Where Google books revenues from the Motorola patents could
play a big role in further lowering its corporate tax bill.
"I assume that's what they have in mind -- to convert the
Motorola business to lower-tax jurisdictions," said James
Hines, a corporate taxation professor at the University of
Michigan.
Under IRS rules on transfer pricing, a legal and
controversial financial maneuver governing the prices companies
charge their divisions and subsidiaries for goods and services
sold between them, Google could shift Motorola's patents to a
low-tax jurisdiction. They would have to pay a fair price for
their use, but tax experts argue that upfront cost is often
well worth the future tax savings. Google could also use a
cost-sharing agreement, a form of transfer pricing that governs
the development of new patents and technologies.
In a 2008 analysis, Professor Ronald Dye of the Kellogg
School of Management at Northwestern University said
cost-sharing agreements could cut a company's tax bill by 80
percent compared with pure transfer pricing agreements. But he
said it was "impossible" to tell what that would look like from
Google's and Motorola Mobility's recent filings.
Paul Flignor, an economist at DLA Piper in Chicago, said
that "pen strokes move IP," adding that Google's acquisition
provides it with a golden opportunity to further shrink its
taxes. "Google will be very aggressive about that."
(Reporting by Lynnley Browning in Fairfield, Conn., Nanette
Byrnes in Chapel Hill, N.C., and Dena Aubin in New York;
Editing by Howard Goller and Tim Dobbyn)