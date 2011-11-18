UPDATE 1-Motorola holders approve acquisition by Google

Nov 17 Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) said late on Thursday that its stockholders approved the $12.5 billion deal to be acquired by the search giant Google Inc (GOOG.O).

Motorola, which was one of the two parts split from Motorola Inc, said that 99 percent of the shares that were voted, voted in favor of the $40 per share deal. The shares represented about 74 percent of the company's total outstanding shares.

In August, Google said it will buy the handset device manufacturer in its biggest deal ever, paying a steep premium of 63 percent.[ID:nL3E7JF1LD]

Libertyville, Illinois-based Motorola's shares closed at $38.94 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange while shares of Google closed at $600.87 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; editing by Carol Bishopric)