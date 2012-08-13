UPDATE 2-Google to cut 4000 Motorola Mobility jobs, take $275 mln charge

* One-third of jobs lost will be in the U.S.
* Charges expected mainly in third quarter
* Google shares up 2 pct in premarket trade
Aug 13 Motorola Mobility, which was bought by
Google Inc for $12.5 billion, will cut 20 percent of
its workforce and shut nearly a third of its offices worldwide,
Google said on Monday.
"These changes are designed to return Motorola's mobile
devices unit to profitability, after it lost money in fourteen
of the last sixteen quarters," Google said in a filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
"While lower expenses are likely to lag the immediate
negative impact to revenue, Google sees these actions as a key
step for Motorola to achieve sustainable profitability."
The Internet search company expects to take
severance-related charge of up to $275 million mostly in the
third quarter, it said in the filing.
Google, which expects to record the remaining
severance-related costs by the end of 2012, said it could also
incur other related restructuring charges mainly in the third
quarter.
The company said it could not currently predict the amount
of these other charges but added that they could be significant.
"Motorola is committed to helping them (the employees)
through this difficult transition and will be providing generous
severance packages, as well as outplacement services to help
people find new jobs," the Google spokeswoman said.
The world's No.1 search engine agreed to buy Motorola
Mobility last year, aiming to use Motorola Mobility's patents to
fend off legal attacks on its Android mobile platform and expand
beyond its software business.
Google had previously reserved its comments on Motorola
Mobility's future but is now outlining the first steps to turn
the company around, under which the ailing cellphone maker will
lay off 4,000 employees.
One-third of the jobs lost will be in the United States, but
the company has not specified where or what facilities would be
affected.
Earlier the New York Times reported Google's plan and said
it was looking to shrink operations in Asia and India, by not
just exiting unprofitable markets but also stopping making
low-end devices and focusing on a few cellphones instead of
dozens.
Motorola Mobility, which has 94 offices throughout the
world, will center research and development in Chicago,
Sunnyvale, California and Beijing.
In addition to the planned cuts, Google has downsized
Motorola Mobility's management, letting go 40 percent of its
vice presidents, but has also hired new senior executives, the
New York Times said.
Shares in Google rose nearly 2 percent to $652.50 in trading
before the bell on Monday. They closed at $642 on the Nasdaq on
Friday.