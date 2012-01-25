UPDATE 2-Motorola Solutions Q4 results beat estimates

* Q4 adj EPS $0.87 vs. est. $0.82

* Q4 rev $2.30 bln vs est. $2.28 bln

* Sees Q1 adj. EPS $0.50-$0.55 vs. est. $0.56

* Expects Q1 rev to rise 4 pct

Jan 25 Motorola Solutions <MSI.N > posted robust fourth-quarter results, helped by strong demand for its wireless equipment, but forecast a weaker-than-expected profit for the first quarter.

The company, whose rivals include Cisco Systems Inc, expects first-quarter earnings from continuing operations of 50 cents to 55 cents a share.

Analysts were looking for 56 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The maker of equipment such as two-way radios used by police and handheld computing devices used in retail stores posted adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 87 cents a share for the October-December period. Analysts had predicted 82 cents a share.

Quarterly revenue grew 5 percent to $2.30 billion, above market expectation of $2.28 billion.

Sales at the company's government segment were $1.5 billion, up 6 percent from the year-ago quarter, it said in a statement.

Motorola Solutions, which split in January 2011 to form two companies -- Motorola Solutions and Motorola Mobility -- said it expects to grow first-quarter sales by 4 percent, compared with last year.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company's shares closed at $47.86 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.