UPDATE 2-Motorola Solutions Q4 results beat estimates

* Q4 adj EPS $0.87 vs. est. $0.82
* Q4 rev $2.30 bln vs est. $2.28 bln
* Sees Q1 adj. EPS $0.50-$0.55 vs. est. $0.56
* Expects Q1 rev to rise 4 pct
Jan 25 Motorola Solutions <MSI.N > posted
robust fourth-quarter results, helped by strong demand for its
wireless equipment, but forecast a weaker-than-expected profit
for the first quarter.
The company, whose rivals include Cisco Systems Inc,
expects first-quarter earnings from continuing operations of 50
cents to 55 cents a share.
Analysts were looking for 56 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The maker of equipment such as two-way radios used by police
and handheld computing devices used in retail stores posted
adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 87 cents a share
for the October-December period. Analysts had predicted 82 cents
a share.
Quarterly revenue grew 5 percent to $2.30 billion, above
market expectation of $2.28 billion.
Sales at the company's government segment were $1.5 billion,
up 6 percent from the year-ago quarter, it said in a statement.
Motorola Solutions, which split in January 2011 to form two
companies -- Motorola Solutions and Motorola Mobility --
said it expects to grow first-quarter sales by 4 percent,
compared with last year.
The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company's shares closed at
$47.86 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.