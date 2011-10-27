UPDATE 2-Motorola Solutions raises 2011 rev view; shares up

* Q3 rev $2.1 bln vs est $2.09 bln
* Sees Q4 EPS from continuing ops 78 cents to 83 cents
* Raises FY 2011 rev target to 7 pct growth
* Shares rise 2 percent
(Adds analyst quote, share price)
Oct 27 Motorola Solutions (MSI.N) raised its
revenue target for the full year citing strong demand from
businesses and government clients for its wireless equipment,
sending its shares up 1 percent.
It increased its 2011 revenue growth target to 7 percent
from a previous target range of 5.5 percent to 6 percent.
The company, which sells telecommunications equipment such
as two-way radios used by police and handheld computing devices
used in retail stores, said it saw double digit growth in
Europe, Asia and Latin America, and 6 percent growth in North
America, which already brings in about 56 percent of revenue.
In the last few months, some technology companies have
raised concerns about weak demand due to economic challenges in
Europe and high U.S. unemployment.
But Chief Executive Greg Brown said his business was not
being hurt by the economy because Motorola Solution products
are used in critical sectors such as emergency services.
"Public safety remains a really high priority. Enterprises
continue to spend. Even against tighter budgets they still buy
our solutions to drive down costs and improve their operating
efficiency," Brown told Reuters.
Avian Securities analyst Matthew Thornton said Motorola
results were "solid," but noted that it was aided by items such
as a share buyback and other benefits.
"They're good at managing expectations. They typically set
very achievable hurdles and then beat them," Thornton added.
Schaumburg, Illinois-based Motorola Solutions also forecast
fourth-quarter sales would grow 2 percent to 3 percent and
earnings per share from continuing operations would be 78 cents
to 83 cents.
For the third quarter, the company said its operating
profit rose to $253 million, or 45 cents per share.
Excluding items, the company posted 65 cents per share from
continuing operations, beating analysts' average estimate of 59
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
But the 65 cents-per-share number includes a 2 cent-per-
share improvement directly related to the buyback.
Revenue rose to $2.1 billion, above expectations of $2.09
billion.
Motorola Inc split in two in January to form Motorola
Solutions and Motorola Mobility. (MMI.N) [ID:nN04212592]
Its shares rose 2 percent, or 96 cents, to $46.74 in late
morning New York Stock Exchange trading.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore and Sinead
Carew in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)