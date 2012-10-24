版本:
Motorola Solutions beats estimates on strong govt spending

Oct 24 Communications gear maker Motorola Solutions Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results on strong government spending.

Net income rose to $206 million, or 72 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $128 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 3 percent to $2.20 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned 84 cents per share from continuing operations. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 73 cents per share on revenue of $2.15 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

