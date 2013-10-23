版本:
Motorola Solutions revenue slips on weak government sales

Oct 23 Communications gear maker Motorola Solutions Inc posted lower quarterly revenue due to a drop in sales to governments.

Net income attributable to Motorola rose to $307 million, or $1.16 per share in the third quarter, from $206 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $2.11 billion. Revenue was pulled down by a 4 percent drop in its government business, which brought in nearly 70 percent of its revenue last year.
