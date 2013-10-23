China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Oct 23 Communications gear maker Motorola Solutions Inc posted lower quarterly revenue due to a drop in sales to governments.
Net income attributable to Motorola rose to $307 million, or $1.16 per share in the third quarter, from $206 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 2 percent to $2.11 billion. Revenue was pulled down by a 4 percent drop in its government business, which brought in nearly 70 percent of its revenue last year.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.