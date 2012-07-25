版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日

Motorola Solutions profit falls

July 25 Communications equipment maker Motorola Solutions Inc's quarterly profit fell, hurt by lower demand for its enterprise business.

Net income fell to $182 million, or 61 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $ 349 million or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $2.1 billion.

