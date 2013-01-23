版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三 20:14 BJT

Motorola Solutions profit jumps on higher govt spending

Jan 23 Communications gear maker Motorola Solutions Inc's quarterly profit rose 89 percent, boosted by higher government spending on public safety.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $336 million, or $1.18 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $177 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $2.44 billion.

Excluding items, the maker of two-way radios and public safety equipment earned $1.10 per share from continuing operations.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐