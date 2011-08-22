UPDATE 1-Motricity CEO steps down; shares up

(Follows alerts)

* Names COO as interim CEO

* Says looking for new CEO

* Shares up 6 pct

Aug 22 Motricity Inc Chief Executive Ryan Wuerch stepped down from his post, weeks after the mobile billing firm forecast a dismal third quarter, on weak U.S. sales and competitive pressures abroad.

Shares of the Bellevue, Washington-based company rose 6 percent to $2.60 in early morning trade.

Wuerch, who has been with Motricity for over a decade and CEO for little more than a year, will receive $450,000 as severance payment.

The company named its chief operating officer Jim Smith as interim CEO and has engaged Korn/Ferry International to conduct a search for a permanent CEO.

While reporting second-quarter results on April 9, Motricity said it is looking to replace its chief financial officer Allyn Hebner and was planning a transition for Wuerch, but did not disclosed details.

Nearly two-thirds of the company's market value was wiped off after the results on Aug. 9 , but have recovered a third of it since then.

Motricity will consider Smith and external candidates for the CEO position, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)