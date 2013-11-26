版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 26日 星期二 21:00 BJT

BRIEF-Movado up 1.3 percent premarket after Q3 results, outlook

NEW YORK Nov 26 Movado Group Inc : * Up 1.3 percent to $47 in premarket after Q3 results, outlook

