UPDATE 3-Promotions drive sales at watchmaker Movado

* Q2 adj EPS $0.16 vs est EPS $0.06
* Q2 rev $113.2 mln vs est $96.6 mln
* Backs 2012 EPS outlook of $0.60-$0.65 vs est $0.68
* Shares up 17 percent
By Arpita Mukherjee
BANGALORE, Sept 1 Watchmaker Movado Group Inc's
second-quarter profit beat Wall Street
expectations as higher marketing spending helped boost
sales of its namesake brand as well as licensed labels like
Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss.
Shares of Paramus, New Jersey-based Movado rose as
much as 17 percent in morning trade on Thursday, making it one
of the top gainers on the New York Stock Exchange.
Movado, which distributes watches under licensed brands like
Juicy Couture and Lacoste, has been offering new
products and increasing marketing spending to attract customers
and has now topped earnings expectations for four straight
quarters.
The company, which sells its products through upscale
department store chains and jewelry shops, launched its Movado
Bold brand last year. This label, priced in the more affordable
$300-$500 range, appeals to younger and more trendy shoppers.
Major jewelry and luxury department store chains have seen a
rebound in spending from their well-heeled clients and this has
boosted demand for Movado's watches.
"Our results continue to be driven by particularly strong
performances in Movado and licensed brands both domestically and
internationally," said Chief Executive Efraim Grinberg, the son
of the company's founder Gerry Grinberg.
Cuban American Gerry Grinberg had declined a government job
with the Fidel Castro regime after the Cuban revolution and fled
to the United States in 1960, where according to the company's
website "he began selling impossibly expensive watches
successfully."
The family of Gerry Grinberg, who died in the beginning of
2009, controls a majority of the company's voting power.
Movado also sold its own stores last year, except for one in
New York's Rockefeller Center and switched its attention to its
higher-margin wholesale business. This has helped the company
boost profitibality.
However, rival Fossil Inc last month raised
concerns over higher labor and material costs squeezing its
gross margins in the coming quarters.
Movado also expects pressure on margins in the future but
kept its full-year earnings outlook of 60-65 cents a share.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting earnings of 68 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .
"We have been able to offset these (margin) impacts with
strong sales growth and our disciplined expense management
approach," Chief Operating Officer Rick Cote said on a call with
analysts.
For the May-July quarter, the company earned $4.4 million,
or 18 cents a share, compared with a loss of $20.9 million, or
84 cents per share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 16 cents a share, topping
market expectations of 6 cents a share.
The company, whose brands also include Concord and Ebel,
said revenue rose 33 percent to $113.2 million, beating
analysts' view of $96.6 million.
Movado shares were trading at $15.15. They had
earlier touched a high of $16.08.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier, Viraj Nair)