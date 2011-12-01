UPDATE 1-Movado Q3 profit rises, ups FY outlook

* Q3 EPS $0.65 vs $0.52 last year

* Q3 rev $142.6 mln vs $123.0 mln last year

* Sees FY adj EPS $0.93-$0.98

Dec 1 Movado Group Inc's quarterly profit rose as its namesake brand and licensed labels enjoyed strong demand and the watchmaker raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast.

For the full year, the Paramus, New Jersey-based company expects an adjusted profit of 93-98 cents a share, higher than the 60-65 cents a share it forecast earlier.

For the third quarter, Movado, which distributes watches under licensed brands like Juicy Couture and Lacoste, earned $16.4 million, or 65 cents a share, compared with $12.8 million, or 52 cents a share, last year.

Sales rose 16 percent to $142.6 million.

Movado's shares, which have gained more than 20 percent in value since its second quarter results in August, closed at $15.73 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.