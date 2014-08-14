CORRECTED-MOVES--BNP Paribas appoints Nick Jenkins to head technical, UK depositary bank

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
(Corrects headline to say Jenkins is head of technical, UK depositary bank, not head of UK depositary bank)
Aug 14 BNP Paribas Securities Services appointed Nick Jenkins as head of technical for trustee and depositary services in the UK.
Jenkins joins from Citigroup where he was the head of fiduciary oversight and research.
At BNP Paribas, Jenkins will work with asset manager clients to help them manage regulatory change and help in the transition to the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) and Ucits V regimes.
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.