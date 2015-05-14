MOVES-Leveraged finance banker Taha leaves Credit Suisse

BRIEF-Richemont chairman says his son to ensure link to management on board
* Says his son Anton, who will join the board, will be the link between controlling shareholders and managers Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
LONDON May 14 Abudy Taha has left Credit Suisse's leveraged finance capital markets team, banking sources said on Thursday.
He was a managing director and focussed on leveraged loans in London, reporting to Mathew Cestar, co-head of global credit products EMEA.
Taha joined Credit Suisse in 2011, prior to which he was a managing director at Deutsche Bank. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)
LONDON, May 12 AstraZeneca's key immunotherapy drug durvalumab was shown to reduce the risk of stage III lung cancer worsening or causing death in a trial, the pharmaceutical company said on Friday.
