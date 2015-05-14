版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 15日 星期五 00:33 BJT

MOVES-Leveraged finance banker Taha leaves Credit Suisse

| LONDON

LONDON May 14 Abudy Taha has left Credit Suisse's leveraged finance capital markets team, banking sources said on Thursday.

He was a managing director and focussed on leveraged loans in London, reporting to Mathew Cestar, co-head of global credit products EMEA.

Taha joined Credit Suisse in 2011, prior to which he was a managing director at Deutsche Bank. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)
