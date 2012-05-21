MOVES-RBC Capital, ICAP, Coutts

BRIEF-B&G Foods sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS CORPORATE & EMPLOYER SOLUTIONS (C&ES)
The division of Barclays appointed Katharine Photiou as head of workplace savings. Photiou joins from Mercer, where she was responsible for building its workplace savings solution.
JEFFERIES
The investment banking firm hired Lyndon Norley as a managing director and head of European restructuring & recapitalization investment banking, based in London. Norley joins from Greenberg Traurig Maher.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada named of James Edwardes Jones as managing director and research analyst covering pan-European consumer stocks.
ICAP PLC
The interdealer broker named Andy Coyne as Chief Executive Officer for its unit Traiana. Coyne joins from Citi, where he was head of FX prime and ecommerce product.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group named Gary Dugan as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) for Asia and the Middle East. Dugan joins from Emirates NBD.
DFJ ESPRIT
The venture capital firm appointed Peter Keen as a partner specialising in medtech and life science investments.
PAUL HASTINGS
The law firm said Sean Tai joined its corporate department in Shanghai as a partner. Tai previously worked with O'Melveny & Myers LLP.
HERMES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
The firm appointed Gavin Murray and Matthew Chillingworth as Asset Managers. Murray joins from Land Securities, while Chillingworth joins from Jones Lang LaSalle.
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
Feb 21 Canadian meat packaging goods company Maple Leaf Foods Inc said on Tuesday it would buy U.S.-based Lightlife Foods Inc, a manufacturer of plant-based protein foods, for $140 million and related costs.