Sept 30 News Corp, publisher of the Wall Street Journal, said it would buy real estate website operator Move Inc for for about $950 million.

News Corp said it would pay $21 per share, representing a premium of 37 percent over Move's closing price on Monday.

Australian real estate website REA Group Ltd, which is 61.6 percent owned by News Corp, will take a 20 percent stake in Move for about $200 million, News Corp said. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)