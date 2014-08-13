MOVES- Eric Grodan joins Wells Fargo from Merrill Lynch

Aug 13 Abbot Downing, a part of lender Wells Fargo & Co's wealth management unit, said it hired Eric Grodan from Merrill Lynch as relationship manager for its Los Angeles office.

Grodan will work with the team that provides planning and family dynamics services, asset management, private banking and fiduciary services in Los Angeles and the western region, Abbot Downing said in a statement.

He was senior vice president of trust and estate at Merrill Lynch, providing investment advice and wealth transfer strategies for clients.

Abbot Downing, with $37.9 billion in client assets, is part of Wells Fargo's wealth, brokerage and retirement group.