MOVES-JPMorgan North America M&A co-head Gosebruch leaving for AbbVie

Sept 16 Henry Gosebruch, a co-head of North
America M&A at JPMorgan Chase & Co, is leaving the
investment bank to join biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc
as chief strategy officer, leaving Anu Aiyengar as sole
North America M&A head.
"While we will miss Henry, we look forward to the
opportunity of working with him as a client," Hernan Cristerna
and Chris Ventresca, co-heads of global M&A, wrote in an
internal JPMorgan memo on Wednesday seen by Reuters.
Gosebruch joined JPMorgan in 1994 and has advised on some of
the biggest healthcare and biotech deals. He was named co-head
of M&A for North America in March.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)