MOVES-ABN Amro names Hans Hanegraaf country executive for Singapore

Sept 2 Dutch bank ABN Amro said on
Monday it appointed Hans Hanegraaf as country executive of ABN
AMRO Singapore and head of private banking in Asia and Middle
East.
Hanegraaf assumes the role from Hugues Delcourt, who will
leave the company by September end to take up a leadership
position elsewhere in the financial sector.
ABN Amro Private Banking is the international wealth
management division of ABN Amro Bank.
In Asia and Middle East, ABN Amro is active in private
banking, corporate banking and clearing.