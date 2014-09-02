MOVES-ABN Amro names Hans Hanegraaf country executive for Singapore

Sept 2 Dutch bank ABN Amro said on Monday it appointed Hans Hanegraaf as country executive of ABN AMRO Singapore and head of private banking in Asia and Middle East.

Hanegraaf assumes the role from Hugues Delcourt, who will leave the company by September end to take up a leadership position elsewhere in the financial sector.

ABN Amro Private Banking is the international wealth management division of ABN Amro Bank.

In Asia and Middle East, ABN Amro is active in private banking, corporate banking and clearing.