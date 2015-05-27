MOVES-Abu Dhabi fund ADIA names Pandtle head of U.S. internal equities

DUBAI May 27 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority,
one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, has appointed
John Pandtle to the newly created role of head of the United
States within its internal equities department, it said on
Wednesday.
Pandtle, who previously worked at Florida-based Eagle Asset
Management, will develop strategies and oversee the management
of U.S.-focused equity portfolios run by the fund itself,
according to a statement.
Headquartered in the capital of the United Arab Emirates,
ADIA manages the surpluses of Abu Dhabi's earnings from oil
exports. It doesn't disclose the value of its assets under
management but it is estimated to hold around $773 billion by
the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)