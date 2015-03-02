Advent hires advisers to expand investments in loyalty plans

SAO PAULO, March 2 Advent International Corp
hired on Monday two executives to advise the Boston-based
private-equity firm on finding and assessing potential
investments in the customer loyalty plan and marketing
industries globally.
The firm hired Jeremy Rabe, former chief executive officer
of Aeromexico-AIMIA joint venture Premier Loyalty & Marketing,
as an operating partner, and Livia Masnaghetti as an industry
advisor, a statement said. Masnaghetti was a former advisor to
Aeroplan on its spin-off from Air Canada.
Both hirings come as Advent's retailing, business and
financial services teams try to identify acquisition
opportunities in loyalty and marketing services: two sectors
undergoing rapid growth in Latin America. In recent years, two
Brazilian airlines spun off loyalty plan companies Multiplus SA
and Smiles SA to list them in São Paulo.
With their assistance, "we plan to apply our expertise in
the retail and business and financial services sectors to find
and secure attractive investments in these areas," said Chris
Egan, a managing director at Advent, said in the statement.
Advent has identified several opportunities in Latin
America, Mario Malta, a São Paulo-based managing director for
Advent, said in the statement. he sees significant spin-off
potential in a number of industries from aviation to retail.
Buyout firms are looking for acquisitions in Latin America
after a recent market rout and a wave of currency declines left
potential targets attractive. Private equity and venture capital
firms in the region likely raised last year the most money from
investors since 2011, industry group Lavca said last year.
As of September, Advent had $31 billion in assets under
management.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by David
Gregorio)