MOVES-High-yield bond manager Sohr leaves AllianceBernstein

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (IFR) - Michael Sohr, a portfolio manager with AllianceBernstein's high-yield team, left last week as part of broader cuts across the asset manager's fixed-income business.

Sohr's departure is part of 10 to 15 job cuts planned by AB across its global fixed-income business and is the only one to impact the high-yield bond team, according to an AB spokesperson.

Sohr, who worked alongside Gershon Distenfeld on high-yield fixed-income portfolios, joined AB in 1999 and had previously worked at Credit Lyonnais Securities, according to his StreetSight profile.

Volatility across fixed-income markets and negative returns last year have put pressure on banks and asset managers to cut costs. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)