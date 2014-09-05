REFILE-MOVES-Ally Financial unit names Jim Babcock head of healthcare underwriting

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
(Corrects to add the dropped word "Finance" in first paragraph)
Sept 5 Ally Financial Inc's unit Ally Corporate Finance named Jim Babcock managing director and head of healthcare underwriting, effective immediately.
Ally Corporate provides senior secured commercial-lending products primarily to U.S.-based, middle-market companies.
Babcock will be based in New York and report to Tom Ceto, head of healthcare finance for Ally Corporate Finance. (Bangalore newsroom; moves@thomsonreuters.com)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015