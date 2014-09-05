版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 6日 星期六 03:50 BJT

REFILE-MOVES-Ally Financial unit names Jim Babcock head of healthcare underwriting

(Corrects to add the dropped word "Finance" in first paragraph)

Sept 5 Ally Financial Inc's unit Ally Corporate Finance named Jim Babcock managing director and head of healthcare underwriting, effective immediately.

Ally Corporate provides senior secured commercial-lending products primarily to U.S.-based, middle-market companies.

Babcock will be based in New York and report to Tom Ceto, head of healthcare finance for Ally Corporate Finance. (Bangalore newsroom; moves@thomsonreuters.com)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐