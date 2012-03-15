ON THE MOVE: Ameriprise hires from Merrill, Lincoln

| March 15
March 15 Ameriprise Financial has
added two veteran adviser teams to its independent franchise
division from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and
Lincoln Financial.
The two teams, based in Ohio and Florida, managed a combined
$200 million in client assets at their previous firms. They are
the latest big hires for Minneapolis-based Ameriprise, which
ramped up its recruiting efforts earlier this year by taking on
four new regional directors.
"When wirehouse advisers leave to go independent, they're
typically more comfortable joining brand-name firms" that are
well capitalized, like Ameriprise, said New York-based financial
services recruiter Mark Elzweig. "Wirehouses" refer to
brokerages owned by big banks.
In Ohio, advisers David Lowe and Adam Pfaff joined
Ameriprise in Miamisburg on Friday from Merrill, where they
managed more than $120 million in client assets.
Lowe, a more than two-decade industry veteran, and Pfaff
both previously worked at UBS before joining Merrill in November
2006. After going through the transition from Paine Webber to
UBS, when the Swiss bank acquired the brokerage, Lowe said he
decided he didn't want to be attached to a big bank anymore.
When Bank of America took over Merrill in 2009, Lowe said he
knew he wanted to move to a new firm, but waited until his
five-year contract was up at the end of 2011.
"The atmosphere (at Ameriprise) seems to be much more
conducive to doing business," Lowe told Reuters, noting there
was greater pressure to push certain proprietary products and
select certain accounts at his old firm.
Meanwhile, advisers Kevin Donoghue, his son James "Patrick"
Donoghue, and Joseph Thornton joined Ameriprise in Dunedin,
Florida, on Friday from Lincoln Financial Advisors Corporation.
The trio managed $84 million in client assets at the firm.
Ameriprise has a traditional employee channel, as well as an
independent franchise channel, which allows advisers to set up
their own practices and affiliate with the company. There were
about 2,200 advisers in the employee division and about 7,500
advisers in the firm's independent channel as of the end of
2011, according to the firm's latest regulatory filing.
Over the past three years, the firm said it has added more
than 1,100 experienced financial advisers from competing firms.