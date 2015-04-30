MOVES-Wheeler to join S&P's structured finance effort

NEW YORK, April 30 (IFR) - Darrell Wheeler, a veteran
commercial mortgage bond securities strategist, is moving to
Standard & Poor's to take over as the rating firm's head of
research for global structured finance, two people familiar with
the matter said.
He will step into a role formerly held by Howard Esaki, who
retired from S&P at the end of March.
S&P's structured finance group has suffered major setbacks
over the past year, including a US$1.5bn fine it agreed to pay
in February to resolve claims that it supplied tainted ratings
to pre-crash mortgage bond and CDO deals.
The agency also inked a US$77m settlement in January
stemming from claims that it defrauded investors in so-called
conduit 2.0 CMBS deals - transactions created after the crash
that incorporated voluntary reforms for the sector.
As part of this, S&P also agreed to a one-year ban on rating
conduit CMBS trades.
Wheeler joins from Amherst Pierpont Securities, where he was
the head of CMBS strategy. Prior to that, he was Citigroup's
global head of securitized products research.
He will start Monday and report to James Wiemken, S&P's
global head of structured finance ratings.
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison and
Shankar Ramakrishnan)