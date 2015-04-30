MOVES-Wheeler to join S&P's structured finance effort

NEW YORK, April 30 (IFR) - Darrell Wheeler, a veteran commercial mortgage bond securities strategist, is moving to Standard & Poor's to take over as the rating firm's head of research for global structured finance, two people familiar with the matter said.

He will step into a role formerly held by Howard Esaki, who retired from S&P at the end of March.

S&P's structured finance group has suffered major setbacks over the past year, including a US$1.5bn fine it agreed to pay in February to resolve claims that it supplied tainted ratings to pre-crash mortgage bond and CDO deals.

The agency also inked a US$77m settlement in January stemming from claims that it defrauded investors in so-called conduit 2.0 CMBS deals - transactions created after the crash that incorporated voluntary reforms for the sector.

As part of this, S&P also agreed to a one-year ban on rating conduit CMBS trades.

Wheeler joins from Amherst Pierpont Securities, where he was the head of CMBS strategy. Prior to that, he was Citigroup's global head of securitized products research.

He will start Monday and report to James Wiemken, S&P's global head of structured finance ratings. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Shankar Ramakrishnan)