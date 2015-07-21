Auto industry veteran Doug Betts joins Apple

July 20 Ex-Chrysler Group executive
Doug Betts has joined IPhone-maker Apple Inc, according
to the auto industry veteran's LinkedIn profile.
Betts' account on the social networking website for
professionals said he joined the Cupertino, California-based
company with the title of 'Operations - Apple Inc' in July.
The online profile did not provide much detail about the
move but stated Betts' location to be San Francisco Bay Area.
Betts, who has spent more than 25 years in the auto industry
with companies including Toyota and Nissan, vacated his role of
head of quality at Chrysler Group last year to "pursue other
interests."
A representative for Apple declined to comment.
Betts could not be reached.
Analysts and investors have been touting car manufacturing
as the next growth avenue for Apple.
Apple, which is known to be secretive about its projects,
added to the speculation when a senior executive in May said
that developing a car would be the "ultimate mobile device."
The story was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1MgYmmf)
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft)