MOVES-Startup market-maker Arxis Capital loses two executives-Bloomberg

April 13 Arxis Capital's U.S. and Asia heads of
trading have quit the market-making startup, which was formed by
former Bank of America Corp traders and ex-Knight
Capital Group chief Tom Joyce, Bloomberg reported,
citing two people with familiar with the matter.
Jonathan Wang, who ran New York-based Arxis Capital's desk
in the United States, and Peter Yuen, his counterpart in Hong
Kong, have left, Bloomberg reported, citing people who asked not
to be identified because the moves are private. The firm began
executing trades last month, one person said. (bloom.bg/1aL1gAr)
Arxis Capital was not immediately available to comment on
the Bloomberg report.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)