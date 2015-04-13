MOVES-Startup market-maker Arxis Capital loses two executives-Bloomberg

April 13 Arxis Capital's U.S. and Asia heads of trading have quit the market-making startup, which was formed by former Bank of America Corp traders and ex-Knight Capital Group chief Tom Joyce, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with familiar with the matter.

Jonathan Wang, who ran New York-based Arxis Capital's desk in the United States, and Peter Yuen, his counterpart in Hong Kong, have left, Bloomberg reported, citing people who asked not to be identified because the moves are private. The firm began executing trades last month, one person said. (bloom.bg/1aL1gAr)

Arxis Capital was not immediately available to comment on the Bloomberg report. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)