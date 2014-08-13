版本:
MOVES-Gerard Walsh joins Aviate Global from Schroder Investment

Aug 13 Brokerage Aviate Global LLP said it hired Gerard Walsh from Schroder Investment Management, a unit of asset manager Schroders Plc, as chief business officer.

In the newly created role, Walsh will lead business development, marketing, public relations and client relationships as Aviate expands in London, New York, Hong Kong and Sydney in the next five years, the firm said in a statement.

Walsh was head of client operations at Schroder Investment Management, Aviate said.
